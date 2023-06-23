Knicks could trade promising young point guard

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks might be intent on attracting a high-profile star to team up with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, yet the importance of retaining promising young talent and impactful depth players should not be overlooked.

The Future of Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart

The franchise’s management must make crucial decisions regarding Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart, both of whom are anticipated to stay with the team in the long term.

Rising Interest in McBride

However, it seems the front office has been fielding inquiries about young point guard Miles McBride, who is approaching his third professional season after his second-round selection by the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequent trade to New York.

McBride had appearances in 40 games as a rookie and played in 64 games last season, managing an average of 3.5 points, shooting .358 from the field, and .299 from beyond the three-point line.

Untapped Potential in a Promising Defender

While the data available is too minimal to draw solid conclusions, McBride’s formidable defensive skills and vast untapped potential cannot be overlooked, particularly by a team that could exploit his capabilities.

As per Ian Begley from SNY, the team have been receiving calls about McBride, earmarking him as a potential trade candidate this off-season.

“Miles McBride has received interest, teams are calling the Knicks.”

McBride’s Value to the Knicks

The ideal scenario for the Knicks would be to retain McBride, who can deliver top-notch defense late in games and prove a capable scorer when provided with the opportunity.

While the Knicks may not be shaping their offense around him, he stands as a robust developmental piece at just 22 years old, with ample time to carve out a role for himself. Although he might not evolve into a primary starter, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard undoubtedly possesses the talent to become a reliable backup.

The Knicks have until June 29 to pick up McBride’s team-option, and if he’s not dealt, we can assume they will retain him for the 2023-24 season.

Trade Considerations for McBride

If other franchises are eager to secure his services, they must see the potential they can harness. However, for the Knicks to part with McBride, they would need to receive a reasonable offer in return. Otherwise, they are likely to continue fostering his growth, enabling him to fill in during injury spells and offer defensive support.