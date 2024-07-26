Knicks could trade for former All-Star to start at center in 2024-25

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There has been an influx of rumors surrounding the New York Knicks’ need at center and the latest mock deal gifts the franchise with a former All-Star big that could take them over the top in 2024-25.

SNY’s David Vertsberger (via Yahoo Sports) proposed that the Knicks trade Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa for Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, saying this in part:

“In a similar vein to the Capela deal, the Knicks can target Lopez, another center whose talent helps make up for the loss of Hartenstein. Unlike with Capela, Lopez brings a fresh look from the five spot New York hasn’t seen before,” Vertsberger wrote.

“Although he’s 36 years old, Lopez is still a solid defender, and while his rebound numbers don’t stand out, he boxes out well to create opportunities for others to grab the boards.”

Knicks could amplify their attack on both ends by trading for Brook Lopez

While it is true that Lopez is a poor rebounder for his size, which has been consistent throughout his career, the 7-1 center could take the Knicks to new heights on offense and defense. The California native is one of the best catch-and-shoot three-point marksmen at the five slot in the Association. Not only does he shoot proficiently from outside — 37 percent over his last two seasons — he also has great range, able to launch from 25-27 feet out with confidence.

Defensively, Lopez finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and was named to the All-Defensive First Team that year. The former 2021 NBA champion has sent back 2.45 shots over his last two seasons played in Milwaukee and is able to hold his own in the pick-and-roll and while out on an island against smaller playmakers.

Knicks sacrifice defense and shooting for the same in mock Lopez deal

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Lopez is a picture-perfect three-and-d center who would allow the Knicks to play five out and have a player who can directly sway at least one playoff game in their favor on his own. The Stanford product’s three 25-plus-point performances across 11 opportunities over the course of the last two postseasons prove that. Giving up McBride and Achiuwa for Lopez, who will turn 37 during the next NBA campaign, maybe a considerable package to deal away, seeing in particular that McBride was the Knicks’ second-best perimeter defender last season.

Yet, even at his advanced age, Lopez’s experience, proficiency on both ends, and natural feel and talent for scoring across the board could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back — the camel being the formidable Eastern Conference foes the Knicks are on the verge of downing en route to a Larry O’Brien trophy in 2024-25.