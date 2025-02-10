Knicks could target former Heat guard in buyout market

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had a very quiet trade deadline, so now they will pivot toward the buyout market to add to what they’re hoping is a championship roster. They can’t sign anybody until after March 1 to stay below the second apron, but there could be solid options available still by then.

Knicks could pursue Josh Richardson in the buyout market

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener suggested that the Knicks should pursue former Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson in the buyout market. Richardson was dealt to the Utah Jazz in the Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade but has since been bought out, making him a free agent.

“Richardson, a defensive-minded pro, would thrive in Tom Thibodeau’s system. And with OG Anunoby dealing with injuries, having another defender on the wing could be beneficial to the Knicks,” Brener wrote.

Richardson, 31, is in his 10th NBA season and just played his second tenure with the Heat. A heel injury has limited him to just eight games this season, in which he is averaging 4.0 points per game off the bench.

Richardson could have a strong impact for the Knicks

Despite the risks that come with bringing in an aging veteran who is coming off of a serious injury, Richardson could be the Knicks’ missing piece in the second unit. They need additional defense off the bench, and he could provide some perimeter scoring as well. He shoots 36% from three-point range for his career.

Richardson also would bring a veteran presence with some high energy, which could be a huge boost to their bench. Of course, as previously mentioned, the Knicks are limited in their capabilities on the market, so if they want to add Richardson, they would have to waive someone to create room for him.

It is unclear what types of players the Knicks will pursue in the buyout market, but Richardson should be at the top of their wishlist.