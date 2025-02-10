Knicks standout forward could replace Bucks superstar on All-Star team

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart may get another crack at being named a 2025 NBA All-Star.

Knicks: Josh Hart may be in running to be All-Star backup

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday morning that the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will not suit up for the All-Star Game:

“Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break,” Charania wrote on X.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks could get third All-Star with Hart’s inclusion

Hart has put together a season worthy of All-Star recognition. The Villanova product averages 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 55.4 percent shooting from the field for the Knicks. Hart has established himself as the best undersized rebounder in the NBA and his distribution efforts have fueled New York.

Popular names that have surfaced to take Antetokounmpo’s place in the Sunday night event include LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers). While the former and latter-most are electric 25-plus point-per-game scorers and Young dominates the Association in assists, Hart’s invaluable contributions to the No. 3-seeded Knicks — who have a far better record than all three of the aforementioned Eastern Conference teams — deservedly puts his name right in that mix.