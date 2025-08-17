Knicks could target explosive future star in 2025-26

The New York Knicks may want to keep tabs on Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Knicks could make multiple moves for Shaedon Sharpe

Next summer, Sharpe will be a restricted free agent. Circumstances in Portland suggest that New York could acquire him between now and then.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Blazers bringing on Damian Lillard, in addition to signing Jrue Holiday, makes their backcourt more crowded. Sharpe may not get the playing time necessary to take the next step for a couple of seasons.

Knicks may have an avenue to pursue Sharpe

Owed $8.39 million next season, followed by $11.26 million thereafter, New York could use trade chips the likes of Mitchell Robinson, as well as Pacome Dadiet to pull off a midseason trade.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Further, the Knicks could have more than $26 million coming off their books at the end of the campaign. That would give them more than enough capital to present an offer sheet to Sharpe.

Having averaged 18.5 PPG on 45.2 percent shooting from the field a year ago, he’d be an athletic dynamic scorer who could add even more muscle to a transformed reserve unit in New York.