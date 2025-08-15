Knicks unfortunately can’t afford to make a run at Nets free agent volume scorer

The New York Knicks would’ve had their ears pricked over news that Brooklyn Nets free agent Cam Thomas is open to signing a seven-figure deal this summer if it weren’t for their salary situation.

Knicks make bold move for RFA Cam Thomas

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar, Thomas is open to playing on a one-year, seven-figure deal with the Nets in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, the LSU product can sign an offer sheet with another team in the open market. Though the Knicks have over $205 million on their salary sheet for next season, in another world, this could’ve made sense.

The only way this would work is if they offload another player to open up enough salary space. Thomas is a volume scorer, so the fit isn’t necessarily a good one, especially since Mitchell Robinson is the only player that makes sense to be moved.

Moving an elite defensive big for a scoring guard isn’t exactly a great swap.

Thomas is an offensive dream for New York

The Knicks may be one dynamic talent away from overcoming the final hurdle in the Eastern Conference next season. Thomas could be that for them, but it seems they’re far more intrigued by cheaper options ike Jordan Clarkson, who joined on a minimum deal this offseason.

However, Thomas has excelled in his last two seasons, scoring at least 22.5 points per game both times around.

With a versatile array of offensive moves, Thomas has the talent to be a versatile scorer, but likely for a different team looking for scoring production.