Knicks have window to acquire gem free agent combo guard

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of an NBA Finals berth in 2026 could be strengthened with the addition of a stout free agent guard still on the open market.

Knicks: De’Anthony Melton available on FA market

De’Anthony Melton is still seeking an NBA home this summer, which the Knicks could provide him.

Melton, 27, last played for the Golden State Warriors a season prior. The USC product scored 10.3 points per game in 2024-25.

A reliable ball handler, Melton would be a great depth option next to Jordan Clarkson, as well as Miles McBride, in the second unit for New York.

Melton’s talents are needed for Knicks’ woeful bench

The former second-round pick from 2018 would increase the league’s worst-scoring bench (21.7 PPG) last season.

Not only that, but Melton’s stout rebounding — at a career rate of 3.7 rebounds per game — allows him to make plays quickly in transition.

A quality spot-up three-point shooting defender of his caliber would be well worth an investment in a veteran’s minimum deal for the Knicks next time around.