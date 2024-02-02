Knicks could take a swing at Utah’s 6th man to reinforce depth

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks continue their winning ways, extending their winning streak to nine games after an emphatic 109-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Despite being winners of 15 of their last 17 games, the Knicks remain active in trade talks for scoring off the bench, showing interest in a former Sixth Man of The Year.

Knicks showing interest in Utah Jazz guard ahead of trade deadline

Utah Jazz G Jordan Clarkson has been linked as a potential trade target for New York. The 2020-2021 NBA Sixth Man of The Year has been an exceptional scorer for his entire five-season tenure with Utah, averaging 17.8 points per game over 290 games with the Jazz. Clarkson would provide the Knicks with a go-to scorer in the second unit, something the team currently lacks following the OG Anunoby trade.

Clarkson has seen a drop-off in production this season

After averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game last season, Clarkson has seen his production dip considerably this season, averaging just 17.6 points per game while shooting just 41.9% from the field and 29.6 from three, both career-lows.

Trading for Clarkson could be high-risk, high-reward move

Given Clarkson’s age, 31, and his decline in production, trading for him could be a risky move for the Knicks. However, it is still worth considering if New York can negotiate a fair price, as a primary scoring option seems to be the only thing holding the team’s ceiling back as of right now.

With the trade deadline looming, the Knicks will continue to be active in their search for scoring depth. Already a good team, the Knicks are aiming to take it to the next level as they continue their rise to contention.