Knicks could still make a surprise move for MVP-winning point guard

The New York Knicks are nearly done rounding out their roster, but one intriguing piece remains out there in free agency.

And he’s not just any veteran — it’s former MVP and perennial All-Star Russell Westbrook, now 36 and still capable.

Westbrook has evolved into a valuable sixth man, earning seventh-place votes in back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year races.

His reputation as a relentless competitor with playoff experience would give the Knicks something they sorely lack behind Jalen Brunson.

Westbrook’s production still speaks volumes

Last season with the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over 75 regular-season games.

He shot a respectable 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc — a modest but improved outside touch.

Those numbers came while logging just under 28 minutes per night, including 36 starts in a shifting Clippers backcourt.

For a team like the Knicks that lacked a true secondary ball-handler at times, Westbrook’s experience could prove vital.

He may no longer be the triple-double machine of his prime, but he’s not just chasing stats anymore — he’s chasing wins.

Knicks’ guard depth remains vulnerable without a true backup

Jalen Brunson is a star, but the Knicks are one injury away from scrambling for direction at point guard.

Miles McBride is promising and gritty, but asking him to carry a playoff-ready offense in Brunson’s absence is risky.

Jordan Clarkson can manage as a secondary ball-handler, but he’s not a traditional point guard.

That’s where Westbrook could slide in seamlessly — a proven leader who has embraced a supporting role without ego.

Even if his minutes are reduced in New York, Westbrook has shown a willingness to adapt and mentor younger players.

Can the Knicks offer him the role he wants?

The biggest challenge for New York isn’t money — it’s opportunity and clarity about his role on a deep roster.

Westbrook likely wants guaranteed minutes and a chance to make an impact on a playoff-contending team from day one.

Unless the Knicks can promise him more than emergency duty, he may lean toward another team with greater need.

Still, if Westbrook prioritizes competing for a title and playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, a deal could work.

The odds are slim — but the fit makes sense

Westbrook’s availability this late in free agency is surprising, but the Knicks could offer a strong case for a partnership.

They can present a competitive roster, elite culture, and a veteran-hungry fan base that would embrace Westbrook’s intensity.

If the Knicks are serious about making a deep playoff run, adding a proven insurance policy at point guard makes sense.

It’s a long shot — but so was Brunson becoming a top-tier star just two seasons ago.