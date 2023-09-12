Knicks could soon land a superstar talent according to one insider

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ culture is setting the stage for what could be the biggest signing in franchise history. A longtime known basketball enthusiast Bill Simmons stated on his latest podcast, “Giannis, Embiid, or Mitchell will be on that team a year from now.”

A strong assurance from such a name indicates Simmons may know a thing or two. Nevertheless, the guise of the New York Knicks this upcoming season is predicated on being better than last year. A dynamic duo in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, plus an ascending RJ Barrett, means a possible Eastern Conference Finals berth when looking beyond the horizon for New York.

Bringing the reigning MVP to the Big Apple before his window closes

Embiid’s name has been tied to New York ever since his star teammate James Harden made his infamous declaration in China. Harden ripped the 76ers’ team president who once expressed that the reigning MVP has been trusting the process since his rookie year to no championship hardware, and it may be time for a change of scenery.

Embiid has not spoken about leaving the 76ers, but former Sixers point guard Eric Snow sat down recently to add insight into Embiid’s mindset. Snow said Embiid’s championship window is only two to three more seasons so that itch to win it all and do “whatever it takes” has become Embiid’s sole mission and mentality in the NBA.

Is Donovan Mitchell a better option than Embiid?

The talks of Donovan Mitchell to New York were as loud as thunder before his being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Per insider Adrian Wojnarowski, “New York had the assets Utah preferred, and the sides seemed to be inching closer to a trade Sunday night and into Monday, but the Knicks balked on including Quentin Grimes in a trade with RJ Barrett to acquire Mitchell.”

With a package in place, the Knicks chose development. The Knicks ended up defeating Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the playoffs. Mitchell being added to the Knicks would be more than welcome, but giving up Barrett and Grimes would leave the team’s defensive depth in question.

The Knicks could become Finals favorites with Giannis Antetokumpo

Giannis Antetokumpo is the “one that must not be named”, in a sense for Knicks fans. Most Knicks fans believe the possibility of acquiring Antetokumpo is too good to be true. The former NBA champion and MVP and has presented an eye-opening quote nearly every off-season as the Milwaukee Bucks are not meeting expectations.

He expects to win and be in the most primed position to win that he can be. Telling the New York Times, “I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.” Giannis will not stand by another full season not contending, and with the Bucks on their now fifth head coach in Giannis’s tenure, there will be no room for figuring out much besides winning consistently.

The lure of New York is one motivation. Also, the winning culture sets the franchise up for a superstar name to hoop in the Mecca of basketball. By the looks of the NBA landscape, it’s only a matter of time before the Knicks land a superstar.