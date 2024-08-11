Knicks could pursue either Pelicans’ big man or Trail Blazers center to fortify depth

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are still looking to add another center to fill in the void left by Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure in free agency. For now, Mitchell Robinson will be the starting center and Precious Achiuwa will all the more likely be a backup option in the frontcourt as well, but they would like to add some depth and size at the position with the remaining roster spot they currently have.

Larry Nance Jr. and Robert Williams III have emerged as potential Knicks targets

The Athletic’s John Hollinger laid out a few realistic options for the Knicks to pursue before the start of the regular season, including Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III and Atlanta Hawks big man Larry Nance Jr.

“The other guy who theoretically checks all the boxes is Robert Williams III in Portland. Again, that’s another one where the Knicks probably want to let the season play out and see if he can stay in the lineup for more than a week or two consecutively,” Hollinger wrote. “At a much lower level, the player who makes some sense in this role behind Robinson and could probably be had is Larry Nance Jr., who right now is the third center on the depth chart in Atlanta and has a digestible $11 million expiring salary.”

Larry Nance Jr. could give the Knicks some serious depth

Out of the two players mentioned, Nance Jr. likely makes the most sense given the lack of a clear role in Atlanta. Nance found his way to the Hawks after being dealt there as part of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 31-year-old is entering his 10th NBA season and was impactful off the bench for the Pelicans last season, averaging 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 61 games.

Nance could give the Knicks some much-needed size in the second unit as well as center depth in the event that Robinson or Achiuwa go down with an injury. He could also play his way into some minutes in spurts to give some other guys extra rest. Trading for him would make sense given that he is on an expiring $11 million salary and is unlikely to play much behind Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu in Atlanta, and even though it would be a slightly similar situation in New York, there’s more opportunity for Nance to play given their lack of size in the second unit.

Robert Williams’ injury history makes him a very risky get

As for Williams, the other player Hollinger mentioned, the Knicks might be better off avoiding making a move for him given his extensive injury history. The 26-year-old has played in just 41 regular season games over the past two seasons, including just six last season with the Trail Blazers after undergoing right knee surgery.

While he is one of the game’s best interior defenders when healthy and would be a luxury to have in the second unit, the risk of injury might just be too great for the Knicks to move key assets for him.

As of now, there is no indication that the Knicks are in active discussions with either Nance Jr. or Williams. As the offseason progresses, there is a chance that they get in touch with these teams in hopes that they can get themselves a much-needed additional center to round out the rotation.