Knicks could have two 6th Man of the Year candidates

The New York Knicks finally have the type of roster coaches dream about—loaded depth, versatile playmakers, and difficult choices ahead.

Mitchell Robinson’s health could be the catalyst for a lineup shift, with Josh Hart potentially sliding into a bench role.

A new wrinkle in the starting five

If Robinson reclaims his starting spot, the Knicks would shift Hart to a second-unit anchor alongside Jordan Clarkson.

That would give them two former Sixth Man of the Year candidates off the bench, a luxury few NBA teams possess today.

Hart’s new role could maximize his energy

Josh Hart has been invaluable, but last season’s workload drained him completely by the time playoffs arrived.

He logged a career-high 37.6 minutes per game, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in the process.

By April, he was running on fumes—his trademark hustle dimmed, and his postseason impact was minimal when it mattered most.

A bench role would allow Hart to deploy his relentless energy in bursts, rather than grinding through marathon stretches nightly.

Clarkson brings instant offense to the second unit

Jordan Clarkson was brought in to fill a specific need—efficient, high-volume scoring when the starters rest.

The veteran averaged 16.2 points last season across 37 games, shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep.

He’s no stranger to this role, having won the 2020–21 Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson provides a unique microwave scoring element, capable of stringing together runs that swing games in minutes.

Depth gives Knicks new flexibility

What makes this adjustment compelling is the flexibility it provides head coach Mike Brown in managing workloads.

Hart and Clarkson can stabilize the bench, ensuring scoring and rebounding don’t vanish when stars need breathers.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s rim protection in the starting lineup allows OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to play freer defensively.

This balance could keep the Knicks fresher come playoff time, avoiding the fatigue-driven collapse that haunted them last spring.

A stronger team identity

If Robinson’s return to the starting five sparks this shift, the Knicks might finally have a roster where every role fits seamlessly.

Instead of overtaxing Hart, they’d unleash him situationally—like a closer in baseball—delivering his best when it’s needed most.

With Clarkson providing offensive bursts and Robinson anchoring the paint, the Knicks’ depth could be their biggest weapon.

This isn’t just about a starting lineup—it’s about constructing a team identity built for the long haul.