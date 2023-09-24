Knicks could have a real shot at signing the Greek Freak

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Recent developments have intensified the connection between the New York Knicks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brian Windhorst, an ESPN analyst with significant influence, hinted at the possibility of Antetokounmpo’s departure from the Milwaukee Bucks.

“If I had to predict [where Antetokounmpo signs], I would say probably elsewhere,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the Behind the Play Podcast.

Why the Sudden Shift?

For many basketball enthusiasts, the idea of Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks – especially after their 2021 championship triumph – might seem far-fetched. However, rumblings this offseason indicate that the renowned forward is keen on joining a franchise that’s unambiguously committed to title aspirations. While he’s currently bound to a five-year, $228 million contract with Milwaukee, a player option in the 2025-26 season might pave the way for an earlier exit.

Knicks’ Championship Window Opportunity

Should Antetokounmpo opt-out, it could align perfectly with the New York Knicks’ championship aspirations. Given the fact that he is among the NBA’s elite and boasts a decorated career laden with accolades, the Knicks would be looking at a transformational acquisition.

What strengthens the Knicks’ position in this potential chase? The favorable contracts of their marquee players. Stars like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are currently on deals that are quite beneficial for the team’s financial flexibility. To seal a deal for a player of Antetokounmpo’s stature, the Knicks would potentially look at restructuring their cap space, perhaps starting with considerations around Fournier’s contract.

Knicks’ Potential Game-Changing Move

While speculations surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career decisions are rife, it’s pivotal to watch how his relationship with the Bucks organization evolves. Any shift in that dynamic could be the harbinger of seismic changes for the New York Knicks in the future.

