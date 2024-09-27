Knicks could grab starting center in trade with Horners

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have already come to terms with the fact that Mitchell Robinson will not be available at the start of the regular season, placing additional pressure on Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims to help offset the loss of their primary starting center.

Robinson is expected to miss several months, with a potential return date in December or January. This extended absence forces the Knicks’ front office to consider acquiring another competent big man to fill the void.

Robinson’s Absence Forces Knicks to Seek Solutions

“As far as Mitchell Robinson, he will not be ready for the start of the season, per SNY sources,” wrote Ian Begley. “The Knicks and Robinson don’t want to rush the rehab process and are targeting a December/January return date, per sources. Robinson and the Knicks are being cautious and want to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he gets back. New York is confident in the depth and versatility of the roster until Robinson returns.”

This cautious approach highlights the need for the Knicks to find a temporary solution in the meantime. One name that has emerged is Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets.

Nick Richards: A Potential Target

Rumors have suggested that the Knicks are considering Nick Richards as a possible addition to the roster. Richards, a 7-foot, 245-pound big man, is entering the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal with the Hornets. With a $5 million cap hit for the next two seasons, Richards is a cost-effective option the Knicks can easily afford.

“Richards, who league sources tell The Athletic is someone the Knicks have had on their radar this offseason, is a big, physical specimen with a good motor,” James L. Edwards of The Athletic wrote. “He rebounds OK, too, and can be disruptive at the rim. McBride, though, is the best player in this deal, so I’d be hesitant to do this particular trade if I were running the Knicks’ front office, even if it addresses a need.”

Last season, Richards played in 67 games, making 51 starts while averaging 26.3 minutes. He posted solid numbers: 9.7 points, eight rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and an impressive .691 field goal percentage.

While his defensive rating of 117.7 wasn’t stellar, Richards was playing for a struggling Hornets team. His size and activity on the boards could be valuable for the Knicks as they look to replace Robinson’s rebounding and defensive presence.

Adding Flexibility to Julius Randle’s Role

Acquiring a player like Richards would provide the Knicks with a reliable big man, allowing Julius Randle to focus more on his scoring and less on dominating the boards. Randle has proven to be an effective rebounder, but adding Richards would give the team flexibility with Randle’s positioning and overall role.

Richards could also develop into a solid role player, helping to stabilize the frontcourt until Robinson returns. This could allow Randle to maintain his primary scoring duties, while Richards handles the dirty work on the boards and in the paint.

Knicks Weigh Their Options

If the Knicks pursue Richards, it would likely involve draft capital in exchange for the young center, who is under contract for two more years and continues to show potential. Other options, such as Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks, are also on the Knicks’ radar. Capela would bring a more experienced presence to the team, but his acquisition would come at a higher cost.

President Leon Rose may choose to wait until closer to the trade deadline to make a move, potentially reducing the cost of any acquisition while evaluating the team’s needs during the early part of the season.

For now, the Knicks are focused on navigating the early months of the season without Robinson, leaning on their depth and hoping to find a viable solution in the frontcourt.