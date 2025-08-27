Knicks could explore reunion former franchise pillar in free agency

The one element that the New York Knicks’ bench could use is a forward who can score. Free agent Danilo Gallinari could be the final piece to their offseason puzzle.

Knicks should watch out for FA Danilo Gallinari

As The Sporting News’ Alex Kirschenbaum mentioned, Gallinari is open to making a return to the NBA, as he currently plays overseas.

The sharpshooting wing enjoyed his final season in the Association in 2023-24, where he played for three teams. That campaign snapped a 12-season streak where he scored in double-figures every year.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Could Gallinari be an unsung hero for New York?

The question would be if the former lottery pick would still have something left in the tank to elevate New York’s bench. Gallinari’s skill set says that such could be the case.

The seasoned pro can put the ball on the floor as well as pull up on a dime. Gallinari — who shoots a tick over 38 percent from three for his career — can make plays as effectively inside as on the perimeter.

New York can add size to their bench. The Knicks— the Association’s worst-scoring second unit a year ago — could benefit from him being an insurance policy at the end of their bench next season.