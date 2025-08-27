Knicks’ mock trade has glue guy get dealt to Rockets for young intriguing forward

The New York Knicks’ roster for the 2025-26 season is likely set. They have yet to make a trade this summer, and there’s a likelihood that it will remain that way leading up to training camp.

Mock trade has the Knicks land Tari Eason for Josh Hart

However, as seen last season with the late offseason trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, anything is possible. Sports Illustrated’s Dave Holcomb proposed a mock trade that would land them young Rockets forward Tari Eason in exchange for Josh Hart.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“The most realistic Hart trade this summer is one where the Knicks receive a younger forward with future upside. But that forward also has to possess the ability to contribute immediately,” Holcomb wrote. “Meanwhile, the acquiring team for Hart has to value his experience and leadership over the upside they are losing in the other forward.

“The Rockets potentially fit that description. Eason is a former first-round pick who is only 24 years old. He improved last season to average 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.”

Moving Hart would purely be for salary relief

The first big difference between the two players is the contracts. Hart is making roughly $19 million next season while Eason is still on his rookie deal with the Rockets, so this trade would be a way to open up cap space for New York.

The Knicks are currently $3.7 million below the second apron, so they only have enough room to sign a player for the veteran’s minimum unless they get some salary relief in trades.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

From a basketball standpoint, losing Hart could be a tough blow, as he is their energy and glue guy who provides a bit of everything. He is also an exceptional rebounding guard and can help flip the energy of the game when he is on the floor.

However, his role on the Knicks is uncertain given his lack of aggressiveness offensively. Oftentimes, last season, he showed an unwillingness to shoot, which created matchup problems for the rest of the players on the floor. Hart was also moved to the bench late in the postseason last year in favor of Mitchell Robinson.

Eason could be a good fit for the Knicks

Eason would give them more size in the frontcourt off the bench and has shown to be impactful defensively. At 6-8 and 216 pounds, he can form a strong bench backcourt with Guerschon Yabusele, and both players can stretch the floor and play with physicality.

Eason could be a solid replacement for a player who is making a lot of money and for a team that needs more size. However, the big drawback with doing this trade is, of course, losing the continuity Hart has built with the team.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hart is one of the biggest locker room presences on the team, and is immensely popular with the fanbase. Trading him in the middle of the championship window may not be received well by many.

Nevertheless, it is more likely that Hart will remain on the Knicks to begin the season, but they have shown that they are willing to make moves they feel give them the best chance to win at any given time.