Knicks could give shot-blocking center a team-friendly discount

The New York Knicks are eventually going to need to decide the fate of center Mitchell Robinson. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career next offseason, but he is eligible to receive an extension worth up to $90 million over four years.

New York already opted to extend Mikal Bridges for four years and $150 million, which was $6 million less than the max. However, to add Robinson to that group of extended players, the team would either have to convince him to take a team-friendly discount or make trades to open up cap space.

Knicks could try to sign Mitchell Robinson for a cheaper price

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III proposed the idea of Robinson getting a team-friendly extension.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

“I’ve gotten the sense that New York would be willing to sign Robinson to a team-friendly extension that covers them in the event he continues to get hurt,” Edwards wrote.

As of right now, New York only has enough room to sign a player for a veteran’s minimum without going over the second apron. The Knicks have been avoiding the second apron to the best of their ability, but now tough decisions await president Leon Rose and the rest of the front office.

Robinson is in for the biggest season of his career

Robinson has dealt with severe injuries numerous times throughout his career. He missed the first 58 games of last season after undergoing ankle surgery last May, which prevented him from playing in back-to-backs or extended minutes upon returning.

His impact on the court is undeniable, as he is an elite defensive presence and an exceptional offensive rebounder. But the lack of availability due to injuries over the years makes extending him a big risk, hence why they may go for signing him to a team-friendly deal.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Of course, the player will also need to be on board with the idea, and Robinson holds the right to choose whether to prioritize staying bought in with New York or going after the financial benefit in free agency.

One way or another, this year will tell a lot about Robinson’s future with the Knicks. The longest tenured Knick has the biggest season of his career in front of him.