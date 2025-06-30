Knicks could be waiting to pounce on superstar trade target

The New York Knicks stand on the edge of something special, yet there’s chatter about swinging even bigger and chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For a franchise starving to hang another banner, it’s hard not to imagine what pairing the Greek Freak with Jalen Brunson could look like.

Watching them together in Madison Square Garden would be like plugging a Ferrari engine into an already powerful sports car.

Why the Knicks passed on Durant, but Giannis changes everything

It’s no coincidence the Knicks backed out of pursuing Kevin Durant, who ended up joining the Houston Rockets in a wild twist.

Durant still holds immense star power, but he’s 36 and loaded with injury baggage.

Giannis, meanwhile, remains in the heart of his prime and could single-handedly tilt the Eastern Conference in New York’s favor.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Knicks may quietly be positioning themselves for a run at Antetokounmpo if he ever becomes available.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What makes Giannis worth dismantling the core for?

New York doesn’t really need to blow up their roster. They’re already stacked with top-tier talent and just need depth and health.

But Giannis is the type of generational force that forces any front office to rethink long-term plans instantly.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged an absurd 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, shooting 60% from the field.

At 31 next season, he’s still an unstoppable freight train barreling through defenses, with the passing touch to embarrass double teams.

How could the Knicks realistically make this work?

The Knicks already shipped out a mountain of picks for Mikal Bridges, so the Bucks might prefer ready-now stars over another pile of draft picks.

That means New York would likely have to part with two cornerstone players just to get Milwaukee’s attention, reshaping their entire foundation.

Giannis is on a three-year, $175 million extension that begins with a $54.1 million hit next year and climbs to $62.7 million by 2027.

If the Knicks shipped out someone like Bridges plus another top contributor, it clears cap space but guts depth.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The real question: Do the Bucks want picks or proven players?

Milwaukee might not be itching to tear it down but they’re in a tough spot with Giannis potentially wanting out. They’re built to chase more titles, not rebuild from scratch.

So the Bucks could demand win-now pieces to stay relevant, which would complicate any Knicks pursuit of Giannis.

Balancing dreams with reality in New York

For now, it feels like more fantasy than blueprint. The Knicks are close to a title window already and shouldn’t be desperate.

Still, adding Giannis would make them instant title favorites in the East, no matter what they sacrifice to get him.