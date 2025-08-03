Knicks could be misusing their best player — but that may change next season

Part of what makes the New York Knicks so dangerous is the steady brilliance of their floor general, Jalen Brunson.

Since signing with New York in 2022, Brunson has transformed the franchise from fringe playoff hopeful to Eastern Conference contender.

He’s been a top-12 MVP candidate in consecutive seasons and carried the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

Brunson averaged 26 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds, shooting .488 from the field and .383 from three-point range.

Those numbers don’t just reflect production—they tell the story of a player who consistently delivers in high-pressure moments for his team.

His decision-making and scoring versatility have given the Knicks a go-to option capable of breaking down any defense in crunch time.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Heavy workload remains the biggest concern

The one issue lingering over Brunson’s greatness is his workload, which continues to push the limits of sustainability.

Last season, he averaged over 35 minutes per game, a number that becomes problematic when the postseason intensity ramps up.

While Brunson rarely complains and thrives under pressure, his energy clearly dipped late in last year’s playoff run.

The Knicks know that a fully charged Brunson in April and May matters more than exhausting him in December and January.

A new coaching approach may finally address this issue, with plans to rely more on the improved depth behind him.

New arrivals like Jordan Clarkson and Yabusele should help reduce the nightly burden that often rests entirely on Brunson’s shoulders.

Sharing the sugar is the key to unlocking the offense

NBA analyst and former Knick Iman Shumpert recently shared his thoughts on Brunson’s usage and how to maximize team performance.

“As much as we love Jalen Brunson I think his usage has to go down little bit for [Mikal & others] to flourish…You still want him to be who he is–have to be ball dominant sometimes…Pick your spots…4th quarters…Throughout game share the sugar little bit more,” Shumpert said.

The message is clear: Brunson should remain the team’s closer, but others must carry the load more often during games.

Allowing Mikal Bridges, Clarkson, and the supporting cast to handle more possessions could keep Brunson fresher for big moments.

It’s a delicate balance—taking the ball out of his hands at the right time without diminishing his impact.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Knicks’ title hopes hinge on keeping Brunson fresh

The Knicks have assembled one of the deepest and most balanced rosters in recent franchise history, but everything revolves around Brunson.

If his legs are gone by the postseason, New York risks running into the same wall they hit last spring.

By trimming his usage slightly and leaning into the team’s expanded bench, the Knicks can optimize both the regular season and playoffs.

Brunson remains their engine and emotional leader, but sharing the sugar might be the key to unlocking a championship run.