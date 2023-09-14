Knicks could add great depth piece to guard rotation

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the quest to build a championship-caliber team, the New York Knicks are all ears for quality upgrades. While the organization is confident in stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, deepening the roster wouldn’t hurt. The key to unlocking a brighter future could be adding an experienced talent like Cameron Payne to the mix.

The Cameron Payne Saga: From Spurs to Free Agency

Recently, the San Antonio Spurs parted ways with the veteran guard, who had only joined the team in July after a stint with the Phoenix Suns. At 29 years of age, Payne presents himself as a viable supplementary piece for the Knicks’ lineup, particularly since he was previously rumored to be on their radar for a potential trade.

What Payne Brings to the Bench

Though it might be a tall order for Payne to clinch significant playtime, his presence as an insurance policy on the bench is by no means a downside. Last season with the Suns, Payne put up respectable numbers, averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. His shooting was also solid, clocking in at .415 from the field and .368 from three-point range. As a versatile player capable of stepping into both the point guard and shooting guard roles, Payne has undeniable value.

Training Camp Competition: The Quickley Factor

The Knicks already have Immanuel Quickley as their primary backup point guard behind Brunson. However, adding Payne to the equation during training camp could spur healthy competition. There’s a potential role for him to snatch up minutes that would otherwise go to Miles McBride in support of the team’s main point guard duo.

By exploring the possibility of adding Cameron Payne, the Knicks stand to enrich their roster, especially as they continue their pursuit of NBA glory.