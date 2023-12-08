Knicks continuing to monitor trade market for superstar player

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are off to a 12-8 start to the 2023-24 NBA season, but more has been expected of a franchise that advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals a year ago. With constant trade rumors circulating the team, the latest reports indicate the Knicks are still active in trying to land a marquee talent with two months to go before the trade deadline.

Draft Picks May Be The Difference Maker in Knicks Pulling Off Blockbuster Deal

Shams Charania of The Athletic had this to say about the collection of assets the Knicks can parlay to land a surefire All-Star, per Real GM:

“They have eight first-round draft picks…they’ve kept a lot of their assets, they have a ton of tradeable contracts as well. They have a couple young players. They have guys like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, so they’ve got pieces. If they want to go make an aggressive bid for a superstar player, I think they have what it takes,” said Charania.

The draft capital that the Knicks possess is by far the most enticing card that they have in their hand. There are several franchises with star players that have wandering eyes and could capitalize off of a hoard of draft stock to help them re-tool or rebuild.

The Knicks are not in the running for Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves or New Orleans Pelicans could benefit from a collection of first-round picks in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns or Zion Williamson.

The market may be scarce elsewhere. With the start the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to, reigning MVP Joel Embiid might not demand a trade by or before February. Talks have also stalled between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Options For the Knicks to Pursue in the Next 2 Months

The Toronto Raptors have dealt with the potentiality of an OG Anunoby trade dating back to the 2021-22 NBA season. Should the Knicks look to upgrade the shooting guard position, Anunoby would make for a great target to anchor their perimeter defense and give them a fourth scorer.

Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies have struggled through the first 20-plus games of the season. This could open the door for the Knicks to make a play for a combo forward that can add variation to their offense and allow them to go small when Julius Randle checks out.