Knicks come back to defeat Magic and win first Summer League in OT thriller

The New York Knicks rallied to clinch their initial Summer League win on Wednesday, defeating the Orlando Magic 82-80, thanks to a game-winning floater from Jaylen Martin.

Martin, the Catalyst for Victory

Martin played a pivotal role in the team’s fourth-quarter comeback from an 11-point deficit. The undrafted prospect from the Overtime Elite team had a substantial impact on both sides of the ball. He contributed 12 points, nabbed two rebounds, provided three assists, and recorded a steal and two blocks while shooting 50% from the field.

Brown Jr.’s Clutch Performance

Charlie Brown Jr., the team’s leading scorer, netted several crucial baskets in the closing stages to force the game into overtime. Brown Jr. produced 19 points, 3-7 from beyond the arc, and defensively recorded two rebounds and four blocks.

A Hard-Fought Victory

The victory was not one of the Knicks’ finest, as they managed only a 38.6% shooting average from the field and a mere 25% from the three-point range. Orlando’s two lottery picks, Jett Howard and Anthony Black, posed challenges throughout the match. Howard led the game with 22 points, shooting 50% from the three-point line, while Black contributed eight points, 14 rebounds, and a team-high of four assists. However, for a youthful Knicks Summer team still seeking their first win, this result was more than welcome.

Contributions from Peterson and Keels

QJ Peterson delivered 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the triumphant performance for New York. Meanwhile, Isaiah Roby, a potential Obi Toppin replacement, had a less successful outing, managing only six points on 3-8 shooting (including 0-4 from the outside) and accumulating five rebounds and three turnovers in 23 minutes of action.

Trevor Keels, a 2022 second-round pick out of Duke, also experienced offensive difficulties, scoring a mere nine points on 4-13 shooting (1-6 from outside). Despite this, his defensive contributions were notable, as he registered three steals and posted a +10 plus-minus.

Building Momentum for Young Knicks

This victory provides a morale boost for these young Knicks players, who are vying for roster spots or two-way contracts with the NBA squad. They’ll have the opportunity to register their second successive win when they face the Boston Celtics on Friday, July 14, at 6:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcasted on NBA TV.

