Knicks claim Bucks were ‘never serious’ about trading superstar talent

For a brief moment, it looked like the New York Knicks were on the verge of something seismic — a potential deal for one of the game’s most dominant forces, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The idea alone sent shockwaves across the league. But as quickly as the rumor surfaced, it faded, leaving behind a trail of frustration and speculation about who, if anyone, was ever truly serious.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, both sides engaged in what one source described as an “exclusive negotiating window,” though that phrase might have overstated what actually happened. “It’s unclear how the Bucks would have responded to an all-out chase by the Knicks,” Charania reported. “The multiweek process was described by one source with direct knowledge of the talks as an exclusive negotiating window. New York, for its part, believes the Bucks never were serious about entertaining an Antetokounmpo trade, sources said.”

In other words, the Knicks tried to dance, but Milwaukee never showed up to the floor.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Knicks’ ambition meets Milwaukee’s caution

For the Knicks, this was about testing boundaries — seeing just how attainable a superstar like Giannis could be if the opportunity ever arose. Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office have made it no secret that they’re always hunting for a centerpiece to elevate their championship hopes. They’ve built a stable, deep roster and accumulated assets precisely for a moment like this — although making a trade of this magnitude might be deemed unnecessary.

But in this case, Milwaukee appeared to be more interested in optics than action. The Bucks were listening, but not truly negotiating. Giannis remains the heart of their franchise, a two-time MVP still in his prime, coming off another remarkable season — 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, 11.9 rebounds, and a staggering 60.1% shooting from the field. Trading that level of dominance would take a historic return, and Milwaukee likely never had the stomach to follow through.

The Knicks, on the other hand, knew the cost. Any legitimate pursuit of Antetokounmpo would have meant breaking up their newly solidified core — a group that includes Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns. It would have meant reshaping everything they’ve built under new head coach Mike Brown just to take a swing at one transcendent player.

What could’ve been — and what it says about New York’s mindset

The Knicks’ involvement in these talks, even if brief and ultimately fruitless, still says something significant: they’re no longer afraid to be in the room when superstars are in play. A few years ago, the idea of the Knicks being a preferred destination for Giannis would’ve been laughable. Now, it’s a reality that even he has acknowledged.

That shift in perception matters. It signals that New York has regained credibility — not as a desperate suitor, but as a real contender. The front office has restored stability and built a culture players actually want to be a part of. So when Giannis reportedly told the Bucks that New York was one of the few teams he’d accept a trade to, it wasn’t fantasy; it was a reflection of the Knicks’ growing stature.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Milwaukee’s quiet message

For Milwaukee, this short-lived negotiation may have served a different purpose. By entertaining conversations — even superficially — they sent a message to Giannis: they were listening, they respected his preferences, but they weren’t ready to let him go. It was due diligence, not determination.

The Bucks remain a win-now team centered around their superstar, and unless Giannis forces their hand, they have no incentive to rebuild. This was less about shopping him and more about reaffirming their control of the situation.

The takeaway for New York

Ultimately, the Knicks didn’t land Giannis, and perhaps they were never going to. But the fact that they were in legitimate discussions for one of the league’s most dominant players speaks volumes. They’ve become a team that can make those calls — a team worthy of the conversation and they have the pieces to boot.