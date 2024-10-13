Knicks center shares thoughts on MVP candidate teammate’s rise to stardom

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns recently heaped major praise upon his new teammate and 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson ahead of next season.

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns says he’s “honored” to play with Jalen Brunson

Per Nick Faria of Star Local Media, Towns, who was officially traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 2, had this to say about just how good of a player Brunson is and how his rise to All-Stardom has not taken him by surprise in the slightest:

“I’ve always watched him from afar. I’ve been a fan of his game. I think that he’s one of the most talented players in this league,” Towns said. “Nothing has really surprised me because my respect for him has already been tremendously high. Honored to be able to play with him.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson joins a strong list of elite talents Towns has played with in his NBA career

Towns has played with many exceptional talents since entering the league in 2015. Notable teammates of his in Minnesota included six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler now of the Miami Heat, former 2014 No. 1 overall pick and 2022 NBA champion Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, and another former 2020 No. 1 overall pick and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Anthony Edwards of the Wolves. Thus, the Kentucky product touting Brunson as one of the most talented players in the league is a refreshing sentiment that could go a long way for both of them and the team as a unit in 2024-25.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson, who finished No. 5 in MVP voting in 2023-24, averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks, led them to 50 wins, and took them all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He also established himself as one of the best three-point shooters in the Association and delivered for the Knicks time and again in the clutch, as well as when they were severely shorthanded due to injury.

Towns & Brunson can form a dangerous duo next season with their supreme skill sets

His stellar play is expected to carry over into next season, and he and Towns will do much of the heavy lifting for New York on offense. Seeing that both Knicks All-Stars will be pick-and-roll partners, Towns having respect for Brunson’s game will allow for them to build camaraderie, feed off of each other’s games and create one of the most lethal half-court tandems in the league next time out.

What Towns has watched from afar is a player in the Villanova product who has consistently added a new element to his game every year since joining the league and upped his scoring average by at least four PPG every year for the laat four campaigns. Brunson has taken the next steps from being a quality role player, to a key second option, to now being a surefire franchise player.

Towns, as well as the rest of the basketball world, will be very intrigued to see the next version of Brunson in 2024-25. The standout center may be the biggest benefactor of Brunson’s selflessness, efficiency and leadership on the upcoming campaign.