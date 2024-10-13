Knicks’ star point guard sees legit upside in 2nd round rookie

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks desperately needed a secondary ball handler behind Jalen Brunson for the upcoming season. After testing Miles McBride as the backup point guard last year, it became evident they required someone with more vision and playmaking ability. This led the front office to sign veteran guard Cameron Payne to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Cameron Payne Brings Experience and Playoff Success

Payne is an experienced veteran with a wealth of playoff experience, making him a valuable addition for the Knicks during the regular season. His ability to lead the second unit and take the pressure off Brunson will be crucial. However, the Knicks are also placing high hopes on second-round rookie Tyler Kolek from Marquette, who has already shown signs of legitimate upside.

Tyler Kolek’s Strong Preseason Performance

Kolek impressed during the summer league a few months ago and has carried that momentum into the preseason. In the Knicks’ first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 6, Kolek contributed 11 points, one assist, one rebound, two steals, and a block in just 14 minutes of play, posting a +9 plus/minus.

In the second preseason game, Kolek played 17 minutes, scoring 15 points, dishing out five assists, and recording two steals, finishing with a +2 plus/minus. For a second-round rookie to make such an immediate impact is impressive, and even the Knicks’ star point guard Jalen Brunson has taken notice.

Jalen Brunson Sees Potential in Kolek

“Besides the fact that he went to Marquette, I like Tyler a lot,” Jalen Brunson said via the New York Post. “That’s my guy. I’m not surprised with the way he’s been playing. Just watching him since being here, working on his game every day, being in the gym. You put the work in, the results are going to show.”

Brunson’s endorsement speaks volumes about Kolek’s work ethic and potential. It’s clear that the young guard has made a strong impression on the Knicks’ coaching staff and his teammates.

Adjusting to NBA Speed and Physicality

Kolek is still finding his rhythm at the NBA level, adjusting to the increased speed and physicality of the professional game. Despite this, he remains confident that the fundamentals of basketball remain the same and is focused on elevating his performance to meet the demands of the league.

“I’m still figuring it out, finding my pace,” Kolek said. “Maybe in practice I haven’t been as aggressive looking at the basket. So it’s been kind of intentional in these games to get those looks because then it opens up everything else with my passing.”

Potential Role in the Knicks’ Rotation

As Kolek continues to adjust and improve, there’s a strong possibility that he could work his way into the Knicks’ rotation at some point during the season. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has expressed his satisfaction with Kolek’s early performances, which could bode well for the rookie’s chances of seeing more minutes.

Kolek’s development will be an exciting storyline to watch, especially if he can continue to impress and provide valuable minutes off the bench behind Brunson. His strong preseason showings suggest that he could become a key contributor for the Knicks as the season progresses.



