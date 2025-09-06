Knicks center linked to Bulls as fitting free-agent target

The 2025-26 season may be Mitchell Robinson’s final campaign with the New York Knicks. Should he depart in free agency next summer, another Eastern Conference team could inherit his services.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson may depart for Bulls in FA

Robinson is on the final year of his current deal, where he’ll make $12.95 million this season. Afterward, the 7-foot center will hit the open market.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Robinson has been paid handsomely over the last four seasons, he has battled numerous injuries throughout that stretch. Furthermore, the former No. 36 overall pick from 2018 has much competition in New York’s front-court.

Josh Hart is a threat to Robinson returning to the starting lineup, while Guerschon Yabusele stands as a far better offensive talent off the bench.

Would Robinson opt to leave New York for Chicago?

Chicago would likely pose fewer challenges for Robinson. Nikola Vucevic is entering the last year of his deal, as is Zach Collins. Jalen Smith is their only big man who is inked for multiple years.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Should one or both of those aforementioned centers find their way out of the Windy City next offseason, Robinson could have a chance to increase his production on the rebuilding Bulls’ roster.

However, the veteran defensive specialist still has a place in New York. The fact that the Knicks’ coaching staff is still considering him for a starting role speaks to how much they value his incredible offensive rebounding as well as his defense.