Knicks need to stay far away from former No. 1 overall pick in free agency

The New York Knicks are still searching for a player to sign to their final roster spot with less than a month until the start of training camp. One of the players they have been linked to the most this summer is former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

The Knicks should avoid a deal with Ben Simmons

However, after the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported that Simmons is mulling retirement, New York may need to avoid Simmons at all costs. They currently only have room to sign a player to a veteran’s minimum deal, and Simmons would be a good candidate for that.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

However, New York should use that money towards a player who they know is committed to the team fully. Pursuing Simmons just for him to potentially retire could backfire on the Knicks, and they could miss out on a different free agent.

Simmons has dealt with back injuries that have severely hampered his play on the court throughout the years. He is no longer close to the All-Star player that he once was, averaging just 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists last season, splitting time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks should pivot somewhere else in the search for a free agent

While he could still make an impact defensively and in the passing game, his inability to score makes him a weird fit. The Knicks hired head coach Mike Brown in early July to help strengthen their offense, and Simmons provides very little on that end of the floor.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

New York should pursue more offensive-heavy targets that are still available. Some players they have been linked to include Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, both of whom could be solid fits for a very cheap price.

So far, the Knicks have signed Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson to free agent deals, and it would appear that most of their roster for the upcoming season is set. More will be known about where the Knicks stand in their Simmons pursuit, but they should start looking for other options elsewhere.