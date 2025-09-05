Knicks may not be able to afford former MVP guard in free agency

The New York Knicks still have an open active roster spot, and a handful of names have been linked as candidates. One of those players is former MVP Russell Westbrook, whom the Knicks would have to sign for the minimum given their current budget.

Knicks may be out of Russell Westbrook’s price range

However, they might not be able to afford to bring him in next season. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that Westbrook is not willing to sign a contract worth only the veteran’s minimum.

“Look, this isn’t 2017 or 2019 anymore. If Westbrook goes unsigned, or Simmons, it’s not that big of a deal. You can find younger guys like them for cheaper.” An unnamed scout told Amico. “It’s nothing personal. But everyone gets old, and with Simmons, there are some major flaws there that aren’t ever going away. So why not give someone else a try?”

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Westbrook will turn 37 in November, and he is clearly nearing the end of his illustrious career. He spent last season coming off the bench for the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

The nine-time All-Star is well past his prime, and he would purely be a depth signing if the Knicks were to pick him up. However, Westbrook knows his worth, and he clearly feels that he is worth more than the veteran’s minimum, which could put the Knicks out of luck.

The Knicks need to pivot towards other free agents

Westbrook would have been a nice addition to the team’s bench, as he still can provide hustle and energy to a good team. However, if he is out of their price range, the Knicks shouldn’t trade key assets to open up cap space for him, as he is not the same player that he once was.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

New York might need to look elsewhere for a free agent who could sign for the minimum. Some targets they have been linked to include Landry Shamet, Delon Wright, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Training camp starts in approximately three weeks for New York, and it will be interesting to see who they can bring in before the season starts.