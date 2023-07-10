Knicks: Can Isaiah Roby win a roster spot?

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Following the recent departure of Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks have kickstarted their quest for a reliable backup to All-Star Julius Randle. Among several potential candidates, Isaiah Roby enters the Summer League aiming to secure a spot in the rotation.

Isaiah Roby: A Potential Candidate for the Backup Role

Roby inked a 2-year, $2,466,585 contract with the New York Knicks on the final day of the 2022-23 regular season. The 24-year-old spent the bulk of the season with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game across 42 matches.

Roby’s career in the NBA started with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent three seasons. During this tenure, he averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 2021-22 season saw Roby at his best, scoring an average of 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with shooting splits of 51%/44%/67%. If given the opportunity in the rotation, Roby could provide the Knicks with valuable spacing off the bench at the power forward position.

Summer League: A Golden Opportunity for Roby

The Summer League presents a golden opportunity for Roby to prove his worth to the Knicks. Competing for a roster spot, he aims to establish himself as a credible choice to fill the backup power forward vacancy.

Knicks’ Conundrum: Backup Power Forward Position

The Knicks’ backup power forward situation poses a complex challenge. With Toppin’s departure, the options for New York are limited. However, the offseason is still in its early stages, affording the Knicks time to potentially acquire depth at the power forward position from external sources.

If the Knicks opt to address this requirement internally, Josh Hart appears to be the prime candidate for the backup power forward role. Nevertheless, a stellar performance in the Summer League could place Roby squarely in contention for securing a spot in the rotation.