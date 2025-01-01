Knicks can enter running to trade for Wizards’ stout scoring center

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas donning a New York Knicks jersey has a chance to materialize this season.

Knicks may have opportunity to pursue Jonas Valanciunas

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Valanciunas, who was formerly represented by Knicks president Leon Rose, could be an option on the trade block that New York looks into this winter:

“The circumstances have prompted speculation that the Knicks, who are operating with limited assets and flexibility after their offseason hauls, will be shopping for a center before the February trade deadline,” Bondy wrote.

Bondy also offered a rationale for the Knicks moving Mitchell Robinson for the 32-year-old in a potential deal:

“So dealing Robinson’s $14.3 million salary for Valanciunas’s $9.9 million theoretically works, although the Knicks would almost certainly have to include draft compensation,” Bondy continued.

Valanciunas would be breath of fresh air for Knicks bench

Valanciunas is a talented scorer. He is adroit at fading away for midrange jump-shots out of the post. The Lithuanian five man is also skilled at using his size to get in close and convert hook shots and leaners. While he is sometimes liable to heave three-pointers that miss the mark, he is capable of spacing the floor. The 13-year veteran is averaging a praiseworthy 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game on 55.9 percent shooting from the field in only 19.9 minutes per game.

New York would be swapping elite rebounding and stout defense on Robinson’s part for a scorer in Valanciunas that could take their second unit out of the abyss they’re currently in as the lowest-scoring bench in the league at 20.5 PPG. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could also run a 10-man rotation that includes Valanciunas next to Precious Achiuwa off the bench, or next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineup.

As the trade deadline nears, Valanciunas will be one of the biggest names to watch for should the Knicks look to fill any holes in their depth chart at center.