Studs and Duds from Knicks’ win over the Wizards to make it eight straight

The New York Knicks are starting the new year on a high note, leaving the nation’s capital with back-to-back wins and a strong sense of momentum heading into 2025. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered another dominant performance, while the versatile Josh Hart has averaged 17 points over his last four games. With an improved defense, New York defeated Washington by a final score of 126-106.

The Hart of the New York Knicks

Josh Hart has been the most consistent player for the Knicks this season. Interestingly, his performance has exceeded the initial expectations placed upon him. While a modest contribution of 10 points and six rebounds would typically be seen as acceptable, Hart’s actual averages are impressive: 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

This means he has the potential to lead the team in points, rebounds, or assists on any given night. In his last four games, he has delivered remarkable averages of 17 points, 12.8 rebounds, and six assists. Hart exemplifies consistency and creativity, making him an ideal player in this All-Star starting five. Balance is essential in any team, and Hart stands out for his scoring abilities.

While he is also a valuable playmaker, defenders often face a dilemma: if they leave him open or double-team Karl-Anthony Towns or Jalen Brunson, Hart can score almost at will. This creates even more problems for a disorganized defense, as they struggle to decide whether to allow Hart to dominate or to respect his scoring threat and risk leaving a teammate vulnerable against Towns.

KAT has been unbelievable

Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) has made a significant impact on the team’s performance, and his role in setting the tone cannot be overlooked. Soon to be a five-time All-Star, he recorded an impressive 32 points and 13 rebounds while averaging an incredible 31 points and 13.5 rebounds with 68% shooting in back-to-back victories over the Wizards.

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game, he dominated, scoring 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, effectively silencing any doubts following Washington’s narrow loss on Saturday.

Towns has had an impressive offensive performance this season, boasting a true shooting percentage of 66%, which is the most efficient of his career. Despite having the seventh-highest usage rate of his career, he has found success with the talented players surrounding him. Towns has been a nightmare for defenses all season, proving effective from all three scoring levels.

Remarkably mobile for a big man, he has held opponents to just 36% shooting when contesting shots on the perimeter, while also shooting 43% from beyond the arc himself. Towns is playing at an All-NBA caliber level, and there are no signs of him slowing down.

Takeaways

The Knicks are on an impressive eight-game winning streak as they head into 2025, performing exceptionally well. During this stretch, New York ranks in the top three for both offensive and defensive ratings, finally achieving a balance between the two that allows players to showcase their skills effectively for the ultimate goal. The Knicks are looking like serious championship contenders, while the defending champion Boston Celtics have a record of 5-5 in their last ten games.