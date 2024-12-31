Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau praises star forward’s defensive impact

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most crucial components of the New York Knicks’ success this season is the stellar play of OG Anunoby. His defense and tenacious effort on that end of the floor has been largely impactful, and is critical to their 23-10 record through the start of the season.

OG Anunoby’s impact has the approval of his head coach

Following their win over the Washington Wizards that gave them their eighth consecutive win, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about the impact Anunoby brings to the floor on a nightly basis.

“Obviously, having a long wing like that that can defend five positions is unique. When we made the commitment to play that way, everyone thought the rebounding would go out the window because you’re undersized. But it hasn’t gone out the window, and that’s because of Josh’s unique skill set. Then you get a guy like [Karl-Anthony Towns] who’s an elite rebounder. Then the rebounding’s there, too,” Thibodeau said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby has taken a leap in many different areas this season. He is averaging 1.5 steals and over a block per game, and is also averaging 16.4 points per game on the offensive end.

Anunoby impacts the game in more ways than shooting

Even in games where he is not shooting the ball well, he is still an imposing threat defensively and continues to have a positive impact. Anunoby has the fifth-best plus-minus in the NBA this season at +255, with three players above him on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers and the league leader being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anunoby’s play has him in line to make first-team All-Defense, and he could be in the conversation for Defensive Player of The Year as well. Never if his stats are not always eye-popping, he gives the Knicks a defensive identity that makes their roster feel more complete, even in the absence of their best interior defender in Mitchell Robinson.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Above all things, the most important factor is that Anunoby has been able to stay healthy. He has played in all 33 games so far this season after missing many regular season games and most of the second round of the playoffs with injuries last season.

Anunoby will likely not be named an All-Star, but he gives the same type of impact that an All-Star player typically gives a team. He will enter 2025 with an opportunity to continue his excellent season when he and the Knicks take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.