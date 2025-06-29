Knicks can add elite 3-PT shooter on a bargain deal

The New York Knicks are staring at a tricky financial puzzle heading into free agency, sitting roughly $10 million below the second salary apron.

They won’t have the flexibility to chase big names, which means bargain hunting is their only realistic path to improving the roster.

It’s a delicate dance for Leon Rose and his front office, trying to add talent without pushing the payroll into luxury territory.

Why Luke Kennard makes perfect sense for New York

One name that should be flashing brightly on the Knicks’ radar is Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard.

The 29-year-old is represented by CAA, which tends to be a helpful coincidence given Rose’s deep ties there.

Kennard might not carry superstar hype, but he does bring exactly what the Knicks need—an elite three-point shot and steady ball handling.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kennard’s numbers paint the picture of a true marksman

Last season with Memphis, Kennard averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, shooting .478 from the field.

But the stat that truly matters is his .433 clip from beyond the arc on four attempts per game.

He’s proven to be one of the league’s most efficient perimeter shooters, even topping .494 during the 2022–23 season.

Imagine adding that level of shooting gravity next to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It could open the floor in ways the Knicks desperately need.

Could Kennard become New York’s next sixth man spark?

There’s a real scenario where Kennard blossoms into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate if used properly.

He’s capable of running a second unit offense, spotting up around stars, and drilling catch-and-shoot looks.

Think of it like plugging in a high-octane fuel line to an already powerful engine—his shooting alone changes how defenses have to play.

At just 28, he still has plenty of productive years ahead and fits nicely into the Knicks’ current window.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Navigating the cap crunch to land Kennard

Kennard earned $9.25 million last year, and he’ll likely command a similar number in this market.

Given the Knicks’ limited financial space, they might need to get creative—whether that means offloading someone like Mitchell Robinson or filling out the rest of the roster with minimum deals.

Still, Kennard represents a smart use of limited funds.

Few players are as automatic from three, and that’s exactly the ingredient the Knicks need to push deeper into the playoffs.