Knicks bring back star G League center after impressive Mavs stint

The New York Knicks have reacquired center Moses Brown to their Westchester Knicks G League affiliate team.

Knicks stash Moses Brown in G League

The Westchester Knicks announced the news on Tuesday morning:

“The Westchester Knicks have reacquired Moses Brown. Following, Westchester has placed Bryce Golden on waivers,” Westchester released.

Knicks have great insurance big in developmental ranks

Brown is coming off of an impressive showing with the Dallas Mavericks. The 25-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and one steal per game on 72.4 percent shooting from the field across four games for the Mavericks. He was on a 10-day contract with the team.

Dallas was unable to sign Brown to another 10-day deal. That’s because the Mavericks’ front office does not want to operate above the first tax apron, which another deal of such sort would put them over. Now, the New York native will return to Westchester, where he shined all season.

Brown averaged 16.4 points, 13 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals for Westchester across nine games in 2024-25. The high-energy big man will continue his quest to carve out a full-time role on an NBA team, with the Knicks being his direct pipeline for a call-up.

New York’s acquisition of forward Marjon Beauchamp may hinder Brown’s insertion into the Knicks’ rotation ahead of the playoffs. Should injuries to their frontcourt take place, the 7-2 interior force could get a chance at some point.