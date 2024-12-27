Knicks belittled by NBA analyst: ‘They should be better than they are’

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After a slow start to the season, the New York Knicks seem to have finally found their footing. They have won 15 of their last 19 games and hold a 20-10 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings and just two games back of the defending champion Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Bob Myers is unimpressed with the Knicks’ 20-10 start

Despite the strong season overall, not everyone is convinced that they are a true threat. After the Knicks’ thrilling Christmas Day win over the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN’s Bob Myers took the opportunity to criticize New York’s start to the season.

“The Knicks: good win. They should be better than they are. They should be better than this record right now, 20-10. I had high hopes for them. They’re up and down, Stephen A! Up and down. Inconsistent,” Myers said (h/t KnicksMuse on X).

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a way, there is some truth behind that statement. Their current five-game winning streak is the longest they have had this season, and they are still a step behind on defense compared to the potent offense that they have had all season.

They have also suffered some tough losses, such as a loss to the Utah Jazz on the road and another at the hands of the Detroit Pistons at home. Additionally, they have been in nail-biters with other middling teams, as they needed a game-winner to hold off the Brooklyn Nets’ ferocious comeback and beat a depleted Charlotte Hornets team by just one.

The Knicks have shown more consistency in December

However, in December they have started to show better signs of consistency. While maintaining a potent offense, the defense has stepped up at a more consistent rate. The Knicks have the seventh-best defensive rating in December at 108.7 while boasting the third-best offensive rating (120.3).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have also taken care of business against considerably weaker opponents while also getting some quality wins this month. They have beaten the Orlando Magic twice and the Minnesota Timberwolves once this month in addition to the Christmas Day win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

With a brand new team being rostered this season, growing pains and times of struggle were to be expected. It may take nearly a full season for them to perfectly form their chemistry, but signs of improvement have shown in recent weeks. The Knicks will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Magic for the third time this month on Friday.