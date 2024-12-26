Knicks star details improvement mindset as reason for hot stretch

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ early season struggles are all the way behind them after going 14-4 in their last 18 games.

Knicks: Mikal Bridges reveals team attitude after Spurs win

After dropping 41 points in the Knicks’ 117-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Mikal Bridges reflected on what has caused New York’s continual success. Per Antonio Losada of Posting and Toasting, Bridges had this to say on the matter:

“I think we just look at each other and see if we’re getting better or not. That’s the biggest thing. I think we took a jump this month. Every day, just keep trying to get better. We want to win—that’s the main goal—but sometimes getting better is what we’re looking for. So happy to win while also getting better,” Bridges said.

Knicks stars have finally gelled while getting theirs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The proof has been in the pudding for the Knicks of late. It starts with their vanguards. Bridges is the NBA’s fourth-highest scorer in the NBA in the month of December and leads the league in true shooting percentage this month, per Knicks Muse. Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has played like a league MVP, climbing into the top seven of the league’s MVP ladder in that stretch, while All-Star Jalen Brunson has scored and distributed masterfully.

OG Anunoby has been a true star on both ends of the floor, while Josh Hart’s effectiveness has fueled the Knicks in more ways than one. Anunoby was crucial to the Knicks’ win over the Spurs, taking on the monumental defensive assignment against 7-3 Victor Wembanyama successfully, while Hart’s rebounding and distribution have given New York a major edge.

Knicks’ 8-man core has been productive as a unit

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The most glaring problem for the Knicks early on was the balance of their starting five. At this point in the season, they’ve developed good continuity. Bridges has had his moments while not compromising the touches of his teammates, and they all seem to be flowing at the right time. New York has not gotten too much out of their bench from an offensive standpoint, but those of their reserves who have produced — Miles McBride, Cam Payne, and Precious Achiuwa — have done so well.

The Knicks (20-10) can only hope to keep their winning ways going as they fast approach the month of January. Midway through next month, the current campaign will reach its halfway mark. If the Knicks can take even more strides on defense, they could come out of their next 11 games looking like undisputed championship contenders.