Studs and Duds from Knicks’ Christmas Day win over the Spurs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The basketball world gathered for an exciting lineup of NBA Christmas Day games. To start things off, the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs. The highly anticipated Christmas debut of Victor Wembanyama was the main storyline leading up to this matchup. However, Mikal Bridges stole the show with an impressive 41-point performance, leading the Knicks to a 117-114 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Studs from the Knicks’ win over the Spurs

Mikal Bridges takes over in Madison Square Garden

The month of December has been exceptional for Bridges, and as a result, the Knicks have also been remarkable. New York has an impressive 9-2 record over their last 11 games, with Bridges averaging 22.7 points while shooting 57% from the field and an impressive 47% from three-point range.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Notably, 15 of Bridges’ 41 points came in the fourth quarter, marking his third game this season with five or more made three-pointers. As a consummate professional, Mikal has made the Knicks’ growth process much smoother. He is fully embracing the team’s culture and is motivated by his teammates, which has allowed him to become one of four players on the roster capable of scoring over 40 points in a game. The increased versatility of the Knicks makes them a playoff lock and a matchup nightmare now that Bridges has found his groove.

Hart the glue of the New York Knicks

You can’t discuss Bridges’ success without acknowledging the incredible contributions of his teammate, Josh Hart. After a close win against the Charlotte Hornets in late November, Hart took the opportunity to defend Bridges in the media. He stated, “At the end of the day, we’re trying to win a championship, and he’s going to be a key piece of that.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Despite the local media launching a campaign criticizing Bridges’ commitment, work ethic, and more, Hart knows how to use his platform effectively. Beyond his supportive comments, Hart has been the glue that holds this Knicks team together, consistently giving his all. On Christmas Day, he showcased his versatility by recording a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Hart’s jack-of-all-trades ability is invaluable, and he would be a highly sought-after player on any roster in the league. It’s truly an honor to have him on the Knicks.

Achiuwa solves issues with depth

Concerns about the Knicks’ lack of depth have persisted since the beginning of the season. However, the recent return of players like Landry Shamet and Precious Achiuwa has brought some relief. If Achiuwa maintains the level of play he demonstrated on Christmas Day, there shouldn’t be any significant issues moving forward.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a match against future league cornerstone Victor Wembanyama, Achiuwa made notable contributions with five points and ten rebounds. While those numbers may not stand out on paper, it’s the impact he had on the game that earns him recognition among the top performers. Four of Achiuwa’s ten rebounds were offensive boards, contributing to the Knicks’ total of 17 offensive rebounds compared to the Spurs’ eight for the entire game.

This tenacity and determination were crucial for New York’s success, especially in a close three-point victory, underscoring the importance of those offensive rebounds.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Spurs

The development of the New York Knicks’ chemistry this season has been exciting to witness. After a slow start, the Knicks currently sit in the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while boasting top rankings in both field goal and three-point shooting percentages.

Although the beginning of the season was challenging, the team is now ten games above .500, with three more games left to conclude the year. Overall, the Knicks have had an impressive 2024. Their next challenge is against a tough Orlando Magic team on the road, but with the Magic missing key players, the Knicks are expected to handle business and secure their sixth consecutive win.