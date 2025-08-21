Knicks battling with 3 teams for perfect free agent point guard

The New York Knicks are sitting patiently with one final veteran minimum slot, waiting for the right opportunity.

Landry Shamet remains a reported option, but a far more intriguing possibility has entered the conversation — Ben Simmons.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, New York is one of four finalists currently in the Simmons sweepstakes.

The others — Golden State, Sacramento, and Minnesota — are all competitive teams, but none provide quite the same fit.

Why Ben Simmons makes sense in New York

Simmons, now 29 years old, isn’t the scorer who once bulldozed through defenders early in his NBA career.

Instead, his game has transformed into something different, leaning on passing vision, defense, and veteran awareness to contribute.

This past season, Simmons averaged just five points per game but chipped in 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists consistently.

For the Knicks, that’s exactly the kind of second-unit glue player who can keep the offense flowing without disruption.

A defensive tone-setter off the bench

The Knicks don’t need Simmons to shoot threes or dominate with drives — they signed Jordan Clarkson for scoring.

Instead, Simmons’ real value comes as a defensive disruptor, capable of switching onto multiple positions and controlling matchups.

With Jalen Brunson shouldering a heavy offensive burden, Simmons could be the balance New York needs behind him.

He’s a left-handed playmaker who can initiate sets, keep the ball moving, and elevate the team’s bench shooters.

A chance at redemption

For Simmons, joining the Knicks isn’t just another contract — it’s an opportunity to rewrite his NBA narrative.

His career arc has been unusual, peaking early before injuries and offensive stagnation left many doubting his long-term value.

Landing in New York would give him a stage to rebuild stock while contributing to a legitimate championship contender.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward scenario, both for the franchise and for Simmons himself at this stage of his career.

Weighing options and final thoughts

The Knicks could take the safer route and bring back Landry Shamet, a shooter with familiarity and floor-spacing ability.

But Simmons offers something unique: size at point guard, defensive versatility, and elite distribution without the need for scoring.

Sometimes a team doesn’t need a star-level addition — it just needs the right puzzle piece to elevate rotations.

For the Knicks, Simmons might be that piece, the stabilizer who can make everything else run more smoothly.