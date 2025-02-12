Knicks backup point guard had strong performance behind All-Star in foul trouble vs. Pacers

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks received a major boost from Cameron Payne off the bench on Tuesday night.

Knicks: Cameron Payne put on passing clinic vs. Pacers

The Knicks came away with an impressive 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers in their last affair. However, Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson fell into foul trouble with five personals on the game.

Per New York Basketball on X, New York’s backup point guard Cam Payne filled in admirably for Brunson when he sat with nine points and an impressive eight assists in the contest. After the game, he told the media about how he approached the situation:

“Just be super solid. Make sure we get into our sets. Make sure everything keeps running properly while he’s out. Push the pace. Keep being myself out there,” Payne told MSG’s Pat O’Keefe.

Payne rose to the occasion as he’s capable of

Payne had registered the second-most assists of the season with his eight dimes in Indiana. The 30-year-old ran the offense with precision and was a major catalyst for the win.

New York’s bench is already lacking playmaking. Had it not been for Payne’s presence, the Knicks may not have been able to run their scheme with as much fluidity, though their main scorers on the game in Karl-Anthony Towns (40 points) and Josh Hart (30 points) got many of their points in transition.

The Knicks need the Tennessee native to play up to that standard more often as the season progresses. His nine points and outside shooting were also major plusses. New York will look to Payne to continue his solid play in their next affair against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.