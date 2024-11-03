Knicks’ backup point guard doubtful for Monday’s matchup with Rockets

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ bench unit might be shorthanded on Monday night as they face the Houston Rockets. Veteran point guard Cameron Payne is doubtful for the contest with a strained left hamstring, per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Cam Payne’s potential absence will be felt in the bench unit

Payne has been an important contributor off the bench this season, providing relief for superstar point guard Jalen Brunson in crucial moments. He’s averaging 15.4 minutes per game through the first five games of the season, adding 5.6 points per game on 36.4% shooting from the field with 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per night. Payne’s defense is his special trait, however, and without him coming off the bench, the Knicks will need to be careful.

The Knicks’ bench will be shorthanded against the Rockets

The injury bug has been biting the Knicks through the early portion of the season. Backup center Precious Achiuwa has also been dealing with a strained left hamstring and is already ruled out for Monday night’s contest with the Rockets. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will need to make the most out of a limited rotation that will likely be missing both a point guard and a center off the bench.

Payne’s potential absence could open up an opportunity for an exciting rookie

If Payne is unable to suit up on Monday night, the Knicks could turn to rookie point guard Tyler Kolek to play some big minutes against the Rockets. The second-round draft pick has seen minimal playing time through the early portion of the season, appearing in just three games and averaging only 4.7 minutes per game.

Kolek is averaging 3.7 points per game on 60.0% shooting from the field. He is still searching for his first NBA assist despite his playmaking being a hallmark trait. With Payne out of the lineup, Thibodeau could lean on Kolek to contribute some important minutes — a special opportunity for the rookie.