Knicks’ likelihood of forming superteam with Bucks MVP intensifying

It may not be a long shot for the New York Knicks to form a super team with Milwaukee Bucks two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could get traded to the Knicks by the deadline

According to Marc Stein, the Knicks are among four teams that are emerging as a likely landing spot for Antetokounmpo should he force his way out of Milwaukee this season, as The Strickland shared on X this afternoon.

The Bucks’ early struggles could compel Antetokounmpo to demand a Knicks trade

There is a growing belief within league circles that Antetokounmpo is not satisfied with his situation in Milwaukee. The “Greek Freak” and the Bucks can barely catch a win, as they currently sit at 1-5, good for the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are expected to be in the mix to contend for a championship this season. Taking into consideration their current woes, the former 2020 Defensive Player of the Year may get shopped come winter should they struggle to earn favorable placement in the standings throughout the fall.

Knicks could throw a massive haul at the Bucks for the “Greek Freak”

The Knicks have a robust roster of talent and future draft picks to offer the Bucks in the event that the eight-time All-Star hits the trade block. It would not be unfathomable if Knicks president Leon Rose offers All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns as well as ancillary pieces like Mitchell Robinson in addition to the four first-round picks they have between now and 2013 to Milwaukee.

The Knicks are 3-2 thus far, with Towns running the show next to fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson, but the once-in-a-generation talent in the “Greek Freak” would be worth an all-out haul to acquire.

Antetokounmpo’s situation will be one to monitor with a watchful eye as the competitive Eastern Conference landscape intensely settles itself over the next couple of months.