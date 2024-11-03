Knicks’ backup point guard ‘nicked up’ with new injury

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Knicks backup point guard Cam Payne is reportedly hampered by a new injury that affected him in the team’s most recent practice.

Knicks’ Cam Payne uncertain for next game vs. Rockets with unspecified ailment

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post broke the news this afternoon that Payne is ‘nicked up’ and was a limited participant in practice on Sunday:

Payne has been a valuable addition to the Knicks this season

Payne has given the Knicks a steady floor general off of their bench. The 30-year-old shooter is averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 assists in 15.4 minutes per game for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Knicks’ Miles McBride & Tyler Kolek will likely fill in for Payne in potential absence

While he’s currently working through an inefficient spell, showcased by his 36.4 percent clip from the field and uncharacteristic 26.7 percent connect rate from downtown, he’s been an important piece for New York thus far. If he’s forced to miss time, Miles McBride will likely absorb the lion’s share of playmaking duties on the Knicks’ second unit, and rookie point guard Tyler Kolek could get his first chance to earn serious playing time on the young campaign (no pun intended).

The Knicks (3-2) will be on the road when they play the Houston Rockets (3-3) on Monday night in their next outing. They’ll hope that Payne will be healthy to spearhead their second unit.