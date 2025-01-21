Knicks’ backup guard providing elite minutes off the bench

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been looking for someone off the bench to provide a spark all season, and Cameron Payne seems to have become that guy to do so. In their win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Payne was instrumental in their victory with 10 points in 12 minutes off the bench, shooting 3-for-6 from three-point distance.

Cameron Payne has been a spark plug off the Knicks’ bench

Payne has now scored in double figures in five of his last six games, including two 18-point performances that both came with less than 20 minutes played. He hasn’t received a ton of minutes this season playing behind Jalen Brunson, but he has started to make those minutes count.

Payne is a confident scorer, as demonstrated by his risky shot selection and profile of taking contested shots. However, he also plays with a motor that gives the team a much-needed energy boost. Multiple times this season, the Knicks looked lifeless and tired on the court, but then Payne brought some energy with his high intensity.

He is only averaging 7.6 points in just 14.8 minutes per game, but he has still established himself as a quality sixth man who makes an impact in the limited action he receives. Payne also has five games with 10 or more points scored in less than 15 minutes played, which is tied with Jay Huff of the Grizzlies and Jalen Smith of the Bulls for the most such games in the NBA this season.

Payne has quickly become a high-impact player for the Knicks

Payne’s impact has been massive for the team’s success. Over the last six games, New York has a 26.7 net rating with him on the court versus a -8.7 net rating with him off the court. He has legitimately been one of the team’s most impactful players this month, which could necessitate more playing time.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau notably expanded his rotation against the Hawks, which allowed guys like Mikal Bridges — who entered the game leading the league in minutes — to get some additional rest. Bridges logged 27 minutes in the game.

Evidently, Thibodeau is gaining more trust in his bench guys, and with how Payne has played of late, it is hard to justify not giving him some extra burn. Payne’s recent play has kept the Knicks afloat during their slide, and he will have a big opportunity to showcase his skillset once more when he and the Knicks take on a bad Brooklyn Nets team on Tuesday.