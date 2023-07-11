Knicks attend workouts for two intriguing players

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are persistently scouting for free agents as part of their ongoing efforts to fortify their squad. On Tuesday, they attended private workouts for forward Alize Johnson and guard Ben McLemore, according to a report by SNY’s Ian Begley.

Evaluating Affordable Options: Ben McLemore

Both players represent intriguing, low-cost options for the Knicks to consider. McLemore, who last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, boasts a career average of 36.3% from three-point distance. Despite being 30 years old and out of the league for a season, his shooting prowess could make him an appealing prospect.

However, considering the current surplus of guards on the Knicks’ roster, McLemore might not be an immediate priority for the team to sign.

Potential Candidate Alize Johnson

In contrast, Alize Johnson appears to align more closely with the Knicks’ immediate requirements. Standing at 6’8″, Johnson could potentially fill the backup power forward slot, a position left vacant following the recent trade of Obi Toppin. Although Johnson has played only 76 career games in the NBA over five seasons and has been part of six different teams, he possesses promising attributes.

Despite his relative inexperience, Johnson has shown potential to be an above-average rebounder with commendable court vision for a power forward. His most impressive season was the 2020-21 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 5.2 points and five rebounds over 18 games.

Looking Ahead for the Knicks

While it’s uncertain whether McLemore or Johnson would play a significant role should the Knicks sign either of them, the team’s continuous pursuit of new talent is an encouraging sign. It shows a commitment to improving the roster in various ways, indicating a proactive approach to the franchise’s future success.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_