Knicks’ athletic big man has added new element to his game this summer

Jericho Sims is serious about regaining his former role in the New York Knicks’ rotation next season.

Sims fell out of the Knicks’ lineup due to injury, Isaiah Hartenstein’s rise, and the midseason addition of Precious Achiuwa. Once Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s preferred replacement starter at center whenever Mitchell Robinson was forced to miss time, the work that Sims is putting in this offseason could allow him to reclaim that position.

Knicks: Jericho Sims is developing his jump shot with the help of a former NBA great

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Minnesota native has been working on his jumper with the help of former Sacramento Kings great Mike Bibby:

“This year, Sims is fit and training with Mike Bibby, who has been a coach since retiring from the NBA in 2012 after 14 playing seasons, including his final with the Knicks,” Bondy wrote.

“Bibby, according to a source, emphasized Sims’ offensive game while working toward expanding the 25-year-old’s repertoire.”

Knicks’ Sims could see a breakout 2024-25 campaign behind his improved shot

Sims has been a quintessential lob threat and interior presence for New York on both ends throughout his three-year tenure playing at Madison Square Garden. All 1.2 of his field goal attempts came within two-point territory last season. Though he’s connected on a strong 74.1 percent of his field goal attempts for his career, that has only come on a mere 1.6 FGA.

Bondy noted that Sims has displayed consistency with his midrange stroke and turnaround shots with both hands this summer. However, no mention was made of him hitting shots from three-point range. No matter, the Texas product adding an element to his offensive repertoire should be music to the Knicks’ ears.

There’s not enough evidence to suggest that Robinson won’t be injury-prone anymore. Should he go down once again on the upcoming campaign, Achiuwa will be well-equipped to man the starting five spot as a mobile and versatile center. However, the Knicks will need Sims to stay ready as his backup, or as the starter. The Knicks are poised to play faster moving forward with Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne in town. Sims could capitalize off of his new and improved shot in the pick-and-roll with Jalen Brunson and force defenses to respect him.

Sims could have a career season in 2024-25. Time will tell if Bibby’s tutelage will pay off in the long haul.