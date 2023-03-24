Knicks are seeing the best of Quentin Grimes

Feb 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) dribblers past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes has slowly started to find his rhythm with his three-point shot.

In Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic, Grimes scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished six assists, and swiped three steals. He shot 10-18 from the field and 5-10 from outside the arc, completing an all-around impressive performance despite the Knicks’ tough loss.

This performance comes just one game after Grimes scored 22 points and hit six three-pointers, showing signs that he is starting to find his trademark stroke from behind the arc.

Knicks SG Quentin Grimes has become more confident shooting the ball:

Prior to these last two performances, Grimes had scored in single digits in five consecutive games and shot just 6-16 from three-point range in those five games combined.

Evidently, he was reluctant to take shots and did not exhibit much confidence when he was taking shots in games.

Now, Grimes has regained that confidence and is not only taking more shots, he is hitting them as well. Over his last two games, Grimes is shooting 17-30 (57%) from the field and 11-20 (55%) from three-point range.

Quentin Grimes in his last two games:



23.5 PPG

3.5 RPG

3.5 APG

57% FG

55% 3P

100% FT



Has he flipped the switch? pic.twitter.com/mjuEfoCjzI — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) March 24, 2023

As his volume is increasing, his efficiency is increasing as well, and that, along with his confidence, is huge for the Knicks as the playoffs approach and have to make critical rotational decisions.

Unfortunately, despite Grimes’ hot stretch, the Knicks have lost three consecutive games and are slumping at a really bad time, as the battle for the fifth seed in the East is intensifying with the Heat clawing to within 1.5 games behind the Knicks in the standings.

If the rest of the team can figure it out, along with Grimes continuing this strong play, then the worries about the Knicks’ playoff chances will evaporate.

The Knicks have a few days off before they take on the lowly Houston Rockets on Monday. They will look to bounce back then.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_