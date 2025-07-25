Knicks are about to get ‘instant offense’ from free agent signing

The New York Knicks have filled out their roster with smart depth signings this offseason—but they’re not done just yet.

With one veteran minimum contract still available, they could soon be adding Ben Simmons if he makes a decision soon.

That said, all eyes are now shifting to Jordan Clarkson, who’s poised to be a major spark off the Knicks’ bench.

Clarkson brings exactly what this roster lacked last season: pure, instant offense with a fearless scoring mentality.

He’s a proven bucket-getter, and even at age 32, his bag remains deep, unpredictable, and highly effective when it counts.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Clarkson has always delivered scoring in bunches

In his 11-year NBA career, Clarkson has never averaged fewer than 11.9 points per game in any individual season.

That’s consistency, and it speaks volumes about the kind of microwave scorer the Knicks are now adding to the mix.

Last season, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points per game over 37 contests, also pitching in 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

He did all that in just 26 minutes per game, shooting 40.8% from the field while recovering from a handful of injuries.

His offensive output was never the issue—what the Knicks need is that punch in short stints when their stars hit the bench.

Skill set fits multiple roles in Knicks’ offense

Clarkson has experience at both guard spots, starting his NBA career running point for the Los Angeles Lakers as a rookie.

Over time, he’s become more of a combo scorer, thriving in isolation sets, pick-and-roll situations, and catch-and-shoot looks.

According to his longtime trainer Chris Brickley, Clarkson’s offseason work has been dialed in and serious from day one.

“Big season loading for Jordan Clarkson. Instant offense! Has averaged 16ppg in 11 seasons!” Brickley posted on social media.

“Can play on-ball or off. Plays well in iso, P&R or as catch & shoot guy. Can give you 25 n 20 minutes any given night…We been grinding every day.”

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Knicks desperately needed bench scoring support

During their 2024 playoff run, the Knicks struggled to maintain offensive momentum when their top starters sat on the bench.

With Clarkson in the rotation, the Knicks gain a player who can manufacture points without needing plays drawn up for him.

That kind of self-creation is rare off the bench, and it gives Mike Brown more flexibility when Jalen Brunson needs a breather.

Clarkson can also handle the ball in secondary units, allowing others like Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride to play off-ball.

The difference between surviving and thriving as a contender often hinges on having a bench scorer who can change a game’s flow.

Clarkson brings swagger and reliability

Adding Clarkson isn’t just about numbers—it’s about having someone who relishes the big moments and doesn’t shy away from pressure.

He’s the type of veteran who can walk into a playoff game and drop 18 off the bench like it’s just another Tuesday night.

For a Knicks team gearing up for a deeper postseason push, Clarkson might be the missing piece that changes everything.