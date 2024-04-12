Knicks among favorites to land star Clippers guard this offseason

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are considered top contenders to sign Clippers F Paul George this upcoming offseason. Previously, the Knicks touched base with the Clippers last summer on a potential trade for the 9-time All-star, which ultimately fell through. Now, with George possibly hitting the open market this offseason, the Knicks are expected to be in the mix for his services.

George’s availability hinges on contract situation with Clippers

George and the Clippers are still mulling a potential contract extension. The forward is eligible for a four-year extension worth $221.1 million until June 30th. If an extension isn’t reached, he can decline his player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. Should both parties fail to reach an agreement, the Knicks have the second-best odds (+950) to land the star forward, behind just the Philadelphia 76ers (+275) per Bovada.

Veteran forward is still at the top of his game

The 33-year-old George has enjoyed another superb season in 2024, averaging 22.8 points per game en route to his ninth All-Star selection. George, who has struggled with health issues in the past, has also stayed healthy this season, appearing in 73 games with two games left to play in the regular season. Those 73 games are the most he’s played in a season since 2018-2019 when he appeared in 77 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Knicks have had interest in George dating back to last summer

The Knicks were intrigued by the idea of acquiring George last summer, but talks stalled due to concerns of the forward asking for a contract extension. A year later, the Knicks find themselves in a much different position. The acquisition of OG Anunoby has transformed the Knicks ceiling. New York is 18-3 in the 21 games that Anunoby has appeared in, helping catapult the Knicks into potential finals contenders.

While adding George would provide the Knicks with a secondary ball handler next to Jalen Brunson, as well as another exceptional wing defender next to OG Anunoby, the Knicks will continue to monitor the situation surrounding George’s availability. However, don’t expect the Knicks to rush into a move if they don’t feel it is necessary, as President Leon Rose has been notoriously patient in his approach to shaping the Knicks roster.