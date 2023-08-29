Knicks already linked to Bucks superstar if he forces his way out

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are no strangers to the rumor mill, especially with an array of superstars in their crosshairs this offseason. Recently, a new marquee name has joined the list of potential acquisitions for the iconic franchise—none other than superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks’ leading man has recently hinted that he would consider not signing an extension with Milwaukee unless the team is fully committed to gunning for a championship.

Marc Stein Weighs in on Potential Moves

Renowned sports analyst Marc Stein, in a report via his Substack, mentioned that both the Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers could be quite interested in the former MVP. If Antetokounmpo decides to opt out of his player option in 2025, these big-market giants are well-poised to swoop in.

Why New York and LA are Top Destinations

Given the financial muscle and global appeal of New York and Los Angeles, it’s hardly surprising that these cities are viewed as prime landing spots for high-caliber players like Antetokounmpo.

Elevating the Knicks to Contender Status

Securing Antetokounmpo’s services would unquestionably catapult the Knicks into title contention. The franchise has already been linked with other superstar players such as Joel Embiid and Paul George. However, landing Giannis, who boasts a Hall of Fame-worthy résumé at just 28, could be a game-changer.

Milwaukee Bucks: A Dimming Star in the East?

Over the past few seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have been the gold standard in the Eastern Conference. Yet their 2022-2023 season sputtered out unceremoniously with a first-round playoff loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. As their core players age, the team could be facing a decline in the coming years, further fueling speculation about Giannis’ future with the team.

The Knicks’ Rise: A Perfect Timing

On the flip side, the Knicks are arguably in their best position to clinch a title since the era of Walt Frazier and Willis Reed. The acquisition of Jalen Brunson last offseason was a turning point. The team not only snagged the fifth seed in the East but also advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade, thanks to an All-Star caliber duo of Brunson and Julius Randle.

Why the Knicks are Serious Contenders for Giannis

The team’s blend of youthful talent and rapid ascension to playoff contention makes them an increasingly attractive option for someone of Antetokounmpo’s stature. Unlike in previous years, when they missed out on big names, the Knicks now find themselves as potential frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

What’s Next for the Knicks and Antetokounmpo?

Should Giannis decide to exit Milwaukee, the Knicks could very well be at the front of a lengthy queue of eager suitors. How aggressive will the Knicks be in their pursuit? That’s a storyline worth watching as the offseason unfolds.

