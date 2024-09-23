Knicks’ All-Star power forward ‘ahead of schedule’ in rehab

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have solidified several major contracts this offseason, extending OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson. However, a future extension for Mikal Bridges is reportedly in the works, while Julius Randle remains the next big decision for the franchise.

Randle’s Extension Eligibility and Current Contract

Randle is eligible for a contract extension worth up to $181.5 million over four years. However, neither the Knicks nor Randle’s representatives have shown any interest in negotiating a new deal at this time. As Randle heads into what may be his final year with the team, his future in New York is uncertain.

He holds a player option for the 2025–26 season valued at $30.9 million, but given his ability to increase his earnings elsewhere, it’s unclear if the Knicks will allocate more funds to keep him long-term.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Randle’s Role with the Knicks and Injury Concerns

Julius Randle has been a workhorse for the Knicks in recent seasons, but his 2023 campaign was cut short after he played just 46 games due to a dislocated shoulder. Attempting to expedite his rehab, Randle ultimately required surgery, which ended his season prematurely and put the Knicks in a challenging position during the playoffs.

Despite the injury, Randle had another strong year, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 47.2% from the field. His performance earned him another All-Star appearance, but his absence during the crucial stretch run exposed how vital he is to the team’s success.

Positive News on Randle’s Recovery

Fortunately for the Knicks, Randle’s rehab is progressing well. His wife, Kendra Randle, recently shared on their family podcast, Julius Randle: Family, Recovery, and Life Beyond Basketball, that he is ahead of schedule and should be ready for the start of the regular season.

There was initial concern that Randle might miss the beginning of the season, but it now appears he’ll be available from the outset. Prior to last year, Randle played three consecutive seasons with at least 71 games, averaging over 35 minutes per game. His durability has been a critical element of the Knicks’ strategy, and despite the team’s recent additions, his role remains pivotal.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Filling the Void at Center

The loss of Isaiah Hartenstein, who played a key role at center, presents a significant challenge for the Knicks. While they search for a veteran replacement, Randle may be called upon to help fill the gap at the 5 position. His versatility will be essential as the Knicks adjust their rotation until the front office can secure a suitable backup center.

In the meantime, Randle’s recovery and availability will be vital to the Knicks’ success, as they navigate a season with increased competition in the Eastern Conference and a growing sense of urgency to build on last year’s progress.